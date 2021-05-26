Day care centers struggle to meet demand amid staffing shortage

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For most of the pandemic, childcare programs have scrambled to fill seats with students. Now, they're struggling to fill seats of those that teach them.

"It's never been this bad," said Brittany Wiuff, assistant director at The Stepping Stones Learning Center.

In the almost 4 years that Wiuff has worked at Stepping Stones, she said this is the closest they've ever been to closing.

"We're trying to do everything we can to stay open," continued Wiuff, "Everyone in the office has spent time in the classrooms-even our cook has been helping in the classrooms."

Stepping Stones lost nearly 8 of their staff members during the pandemic, they usually carry 25. And they aren't the only ones failing to find a way to fill that void.

"We have people scheduling interviews and they don't show up. We have the unemployment department calling us and saying you know 'so and so applied for unemployment' and I literally tell them 'tell them to come back, I have work," said Cara Yang, director of Adventure Begins Childcare.

The toll of the pandemic, college student staff members leaving for summer break, and minimal pay has finally combined to create circumstances leaving many scrambling for help.

While other labor industries have responded to shortages by raising wages, daycare centers have fallen short.

"Its hard when you can go work at a store and make $15 an hour and then you come and work here for $9 or $10," said Wiuff.

The national median pay for a day care worker is $11.65, and despite using staff retention grants, it's still not enough.

"Unfortunately we still can't pay what our staff would need for a living wage," said Megan Spreeman, assistant director of the Family Tree Childcare Center.

And now, day care centers are struggling to meet demand as most parents are returning to work.

"Pages and pages of waiting lists, and people calling everyday or families calling everyday for enrollment, but we just can't take them due to the staffing shortages," said Yang of Adventure Begins Childcare.

Day care centers have to meet certain requirements: In the state of Wisconsin if a child is under two, then there needs to be one adult per 4 children.

And if the child is between two and three, there needs to be one adult per 6 children.

"We can't just take anybody, we have to have staff that are certified in working with children and staff that have experience and certain qualifications," continued Wiuff, "So that makes it even harder to find people that are qualified."

But the point comes down to this, "No staff means: we can't enroll," said Wiuff.

President Biden's American Families Plan aims to return childcare to its pre-pandemic conditions with a set goal of a $15 minimum wage for childcare practitioners.