Crews prepare to resume shipwreck demolition delayed by fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews on the coast of Georgia are preparing to resume demolition of an overturned cargo ship that was halted nearly two weeks ago by a large fire. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said Wednesday that operations to cut away a fifth large section of the Golden Ray could resume within days, pending engineers’ assessment of the fire damage. The shipwreck caught fire May 14, and cars still inside its cargo decks burned for hours. Himes said engineers are still working to determine whether the intense heat weakened the ship’s steel hull. He said the salvage team still plans to remove what’s left of the ship in large chunks. The question is how much those big sections can weigh.