Chicago unveils foot chase policy following police shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department has a new foot-pursuit policy officials say makes the safety of officers and members of the public a priority. The new policy announced Wednesday follows in the wake of two foot pursuits that ended in the fatal shooting by police earlier this year of a 13-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man. Among the new rules, the policy prohibits foot pursuits for minor traffic violations and bars officers from separating from partners if they can’t see the person they’re chasing. Police Superintendent David Brown said officers had been using the strategies during foot chases, but they are now written policy that can result in punishment if violated.