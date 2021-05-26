Boston’s MLK memorial cleared by city Landmarks Commission

BOSTON (AP) — A memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King planned for the Boston Common has received unanimous approval from a city panel, allowing construction to start. King Boston, the group behind the memorial, said Wednesday that the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture called “The Embrace” will be one of the country’s largest memorials dedicated to racial equity when installation is complete in October 2022. The civil rights leader and his wife first met in Boston in the early 1950s, when he was a doctoral student in theology at Boston University and she was studying at the New England Conservatory of Music.