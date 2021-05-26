Blugolds built to peak at nationals

GREENSBORO, NC (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire track and field is back in North Carolina this week, with no intention of coming home early due to a pandemic.

The Blugolds open the NCAA III Outdoor Championships on Thursday. The men's team won the title in 2019. The women's team is seeking its first title.

Blugolds head coach Chip Schneider said his program is built to peak at this meet instead of the conference championship, which was three weeks ago.

"This is what we train to do all year is to get to this meet and perform," he said. "We're here, we got a chance. That's the best thing we can ask, we've got a lot of kids."

UWEC will feature four athletes in the decathlon and Megan Wallace in the heptathlon on Thursday. With hot, humid weather expected on Thursday and Friday, those athletes will need to spend time in the shade to ensure they have enough stamina for every event.

"We have umbrellas, we have plenty of water, electrolytes, we're going to get some cold towels," senior Jordan Lacey said. "I think we'll be fine. As long as we do what we need to do to succeed. Obviously, we want to watch some of our other teammates, but at the end of the day, it's what we need to do to win."

Wallace, who set the national record in the heptathlon earlier this season, said she does crossword puzzles to get her mind of competing.

You can find more information about the championships here