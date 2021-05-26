Blinken heads to Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Egypt and Jordan as he presses ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Blinken was wrapping up talks in Israel early Wednesday before departing to Cairo. He conveyed U.S. President Joe Biden’s invitation to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to visit the United States, and Rivlin accepted. Blinken has vowed to “rally international support” to rebuild the destruction in hard-hit Gaza, while promising to make sure that none of the aid reaches Hamas. Blinken says Egypt and Jordan are key to the effort to restore calm.