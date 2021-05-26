Aide: Western Sahara movement leader to testify in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement at the heart of a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco, will appear before an investigating judge in Spain on June 1. Brahim Ghali heads the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic based on refugee camps in western Algeria. He has been recovering from COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital. His presence in Spain has irked Rabat, which annexed the Western Sahara in the 1970s. It has been tied to the sudden arrival of over 8,000 migrants to a Spanish enclave in northern Africa that shares a border with Morocco. Ghali faces a probe for possible genocide and a lawsuit for alleged tortures.