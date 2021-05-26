3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp deactivated brake

ROME (AP) — Police in northern Italy have made three arrests in a cable car disaster that killed 14 people.

Police said an investigation showed a clamp was placed on the brake as a patchwork repair to deactivate it and prevented the brake from engaging after the lead cable snapped.

Carabinieri Lt. Col. Alberto Cicognani told Sky TG24 on Wednesday that at least one of three people questioned overnight admitted what happened.

He said the fork-shaped clamp was placed on the brake as a temporary solution to prevent further interruptions in the funicular service.

After the lead cable snapped Sunday, the cabin reeled back down the line until it pulled off, crashed to the ground and rolled over.