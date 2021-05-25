Wild stave off elimination with just 14 shots, top Vegas 4-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cam Talbot made 37 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 despite having only 14 shots on goal to stave off elimination in their opening-round playoff series. Jordan Greenway’s second-period goal was the winner for the Wild, who also got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Nico Sturm. Vegas was looking to close out a playoff series at home for the first time but leads the series 3-2. Game 6 is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mark Stone and Alec Martinez scored for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed four goals in the first four games, made 10 saves.