Vermont governor designates George Floyd Remembrance Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott has signed a proclamation designating Tuesday as George Floyd Remembrance Day in Vermont on the anniversary of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of murder in Floyd’s death. Scott said Floyd’s death was a terrible tragedy that sparked grief and outrage across the country and a national reckoning on racial justice and equity. He says he is marking the day with a proclamation “so that we reflect on Mr. Floyd’s death and remember why we must continue to acknowledge systemic racism and inequality in order to fulfill the promise of American freedom and justice for every citizen.”