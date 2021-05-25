UN official: Conflicts make controlling COVID more difficult

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief says despite last year’s U.N. call for global cease-fires to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, many conflicts never stopped including in Syria, Yemen and Congo and new ones erupted. Mark Lowcock says that has made it more difficult to control the spread of the virus and care for infected people in many countries. He stressed the link between conflict, COVID-19, and health care at a virtual Security Council meeting on civilians caught in conflict. Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said “health care is under attack” when it’s most needed.