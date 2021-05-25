U.S. Secretary of Labor promotes American Jobs Plan in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The U.S. Secretary of Labor stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday to share how the American Jobs Plan can help you, but not everyone agrees it will.

"The American Families Plan, The American Jobs Plan, are investments in the future," said Marty Walsh, Democratic U.S. Secretary of Labor.

During his visit to Days Gone by Early Learning Center in Eau Claire, Walsh talked about how President Biden's American Jobs Plan will help fix infrastructure and develop our workforce.

"The investment is in broadband access that we've seen lack of access during the pandemic, clean drinking water, replacing 400,000 lead pipes in the country, making sure that we have good roads and bridges in Wisconsin," Walsh said. "There are 1,900 bridges in this state. Many of them are in need of repair and fixing. Roads that need fixing. Investment in job training, workforce development."

But Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said the $2 trillion plan is just excessive spending.

"We poured over 6, closer to $7 trillion of deficit spending in the economy over the last 18 months. Inflation is showing. We're incentivizing people not to work. That's going to have a drag in our economy. So this jobs plan just simply isn't needed," Johnson said.

Another proposal, the American Families Plan, includes spending $225 billion on child care, including subsidies for low and middle income families and money for providers and workers.

"Finance is always a struggle for child care. It's always been a difficult road to travel on. There just isn't the money. You can only charge parents so much and that's where the majority of our money comes from to pay for child care. So yes, if there's some government help and extra support there, that would be fantastic," said Loralie Wallerius, owner and administrator of Days Gone by Learning Center.

Both the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan have a combined cost of more than $6 trillion.

Biden plans to pay for the jobs plan mostly by raising taxes on corporations and those who make more than $400,000 a year.