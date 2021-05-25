Town of Washington development denied rezoning request

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW) - The controversial housing development proposal in the Town of Washington was denied approval for rezoning Tuesday night by the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee in a 3-2 vote.

The rezoning would have transitioned the lot from an agricultural district into a rural home district.

It is the latest development in the controversial housing development after last week when the Town of Washington Board voted to recommend approval of a request to rezone the land where the new Orchard Hills subdivision could sit.

It would be the biggest development in the history of Eau Claire County.

The Eau Claire County Farmland Preservation plan designates the property as a transitional lot. That means it can accommodate anticipated growth like residential homes rather than be used for long-term agricultural preservation.

The comprehensive subdivision would put over 100 homes on the 234-acre lot, with about one home per two acres.

"You're not approving any particular layout or concept, you're not approving a number of lots, what you're approving, you're answering the question 'is this property appropriately situated for the intended land use.," said Matt Michels, a senior planner for the county.

On the opposing side, over 300 Town of Washington residents have signed a petition citing that they are in favor of a development, just not one of the size the proposal is suggesting.

They are also concerned about safety aspects of the roads, an increase in traffic, and a setback in preserving rural character.

The committee has received over 100 letters in opposition of the development.

The Town of Washington will consider the conditional use permit for the project on June 17.

The application for rezoning will now head to the county board for final approval.

When it will appear on the Eau Claire County Board's agenda has not been decided.