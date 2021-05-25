Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 4:49PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 4:49PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 449 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from Fairchild to 6 miles south of Fall Creek.
Movement was northeast at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and dime size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Augusta, Fall Creek, Fairchild, Ludington, Foster, Brackett, Lake Eau
Claire County Park and Allen.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in the Twin Cities.