Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 4:47PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 447 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 8 miles west of Arcadia to near Fountain

City to near Altura. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Arcadia, Whitehall, Goodview, Galesville, Blair,

Independence, Fountain City, Rollingstone, Altura, Dodge, Ettrick,

Waumandee, Montana, Minnesota City, Czechville, Merrick State Park,

Lock And Dam 5 A, Beach Corners and Whitman.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

southeastern Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.