Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 4:47PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 25 at 4:47PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 447 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from 8 miles west of Arcadia to near Fountain
City to near Altura. Movement was east at 40 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Winona, Arcadia, Whitehall, Goodview, Galesville, Blair,
Independence, Fountain City, Rollingstone, Altura, Dodge, Ettrick,
Waumandee, Montana, Minnesota City, Czechville, Merrick State Park,
Lock And Dam 5 A, Beach Corners and Whitman.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
southeastern Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.