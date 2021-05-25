Sheriff: Suspicious package at Sen. Paul’s home is non-toxic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff’s office says a suspicious package sent to the home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul appears to contain a non-toxic substance. The Kentucky Republican tweeted that he takes any such “threats immensely seriously.” The FBI says it’s providing forensic and technical assistance in the investigation. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by Capitol Police on Monday regarding a suspicious package delivered to Paul’s home in Bowling Green. The sheriff’s office says the package was taken to the local fire department, and a preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic.