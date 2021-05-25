Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the areas shaded in pink in the map until 10pm.

A watch means that conditions are right for severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. Keep your TV tuned to News 18 as a crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.

Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.

Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists are tracking storms that are forming along a cold front that will move through this afternoon and evening. Heat and humidity will help fuel the storms, and weak rotation in the atmosphere will help hold these storms together in the same way that throwing a ball with spin will fly more stably than a knuckleball.

Threats include damaging straight line wind gusts and large hail, along with a slight chance for an isolated tornado or two associated with the strongest storms..

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.