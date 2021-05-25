Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 6:09PM CDT until May 25 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 6:09PM CDT until May 25 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Blair, or 11 miles west of Black River Falls, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Black River Falls, Franklin, Taylor, Hixton, The Black River Falls
Airport, Disco, Castle Mound, Perry Creek Recreation Area and
Vaudreuil.
This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 103 and 119.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.