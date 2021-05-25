Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 5:01PM CDT until May 25 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Taylor County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 500 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rib Lake, or

16 miles north of Medford, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northern Taylor County, including the following locations… Wood

Lake, North Twin Lake, The Mondeaux Flowage, Highway 13 And County

Road M, The Miller Dam Flowage, County Roads D And N and Highway M

And Joe Martin Road.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.