Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 4:58PM CDT until May 25 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 457 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Whitehall to Arcadia to near Rollingstone, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Whitehall around 505 PM CDT.

Blair around 520 PM CDT.

Galesville around 525 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Highway 95 And County D, Waumandee, Czechville, Merrick State Park,

Highway 95 And County G, Dodge and Beach Corners.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.