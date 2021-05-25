Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 4:50PM CDT until May 25 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 449 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Arcadia to near Fountain City

to Rollingstone, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Arcadia around 500 PM CDT.

Independence around 505 PM CDT.

Whitehall around 510 PM CDT.

Blair around 520 PM CDT.

Galesville around 530 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Highway 95 And County D, Waumandee, Czechville, Merrick State Park,

Highway 95 And County G, Dodge and Beach Corners.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.