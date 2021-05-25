Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 4:50PM CDT until May 25 at 5:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of

Bloomer, or 19 miles north of Eau Claire, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Cornell around 505 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.