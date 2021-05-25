Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 4:41PM CDT until May 25 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

Westboro, or 15 miles north of Medford, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Chelsea and Westboro around 450 PM CDT.

Rib Lake around 500 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wood

Lake, North Twin Lake, The Mondeaux Flowage, County Roads D And N,

Hannibal, Camp Forest Spring and Donald.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.