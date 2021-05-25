Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 4:06PM CDT until May 25 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Taylor County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheldon, or

11 miles southeast of Ladysmith, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Jump River around 415 PM CDT.

Chelsea around 445 PM CDT.

Westboro around 450 PM CDT.

Rib Lake around 455 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wood

Lake, North Twin Lake, The Mondeaux Flowage, County Roads D And N,

Hannibal, Camp Forest Spring and Donald.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.