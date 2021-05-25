Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 3:16PM CDT until May 25 at 3:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 3:16PM CDT until May 25 at 3:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ridgeland, or
20 miles south of Rice Lake, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Dallas around 320 PM CDT.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.