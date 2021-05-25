Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 3:07PM CDT until May 25 at 3:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 307 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prairie Farm,

or 19 miles north of Menomonie, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Prairie Farm around 310 PM CDT.

Ridgeland around 315 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Dallas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.