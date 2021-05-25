Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 25 at 2:59PM CDT until May 25 at 3:30PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

East central St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin…

South central Barron County in northwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 330 PM CDT.

* At 259 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boyceville,

or 18 miles northwest of Menomonie, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Prairie Farm around 310 PM CDT.

Ridgeland around 315 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Dallas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.