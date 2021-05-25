Report says UK Conservatives seen as insensitive to Muslims

LONDON (AP) — An independent report says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson helped create an impression that his Conservative Party is “insensitive” to Muslims with a newspaper column comparing veil-wearing women to “letter boxes.” An inquiry concluded Tuesday that “anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem” within the party. But it didn’t conclude that the party was institutionally racist or failed to take complaints seriously. Johnson has a long history of making provocative and offensive comments in a career that has combined politics and journalism. The committee cleared Johnson of breaking the party’s code of conduct, but said Conservative leaders “ought to set a good example for appropriate behaviours and language.”