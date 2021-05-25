Refsnyder, Twins 8 extra-base hits, hand O’s 8th loss in row

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rob Refsnyder homered and doubled twice, Jorge Polanco also homered and the Minnesota Twins beat Baltimore 7-4, sending the Orioles to their eighth straight loss. Mitch Garver and Alex Kirilloff each doubled twice as the Twins cranked out eight extra-base hits to win their third in a row.José Berríos allowed one earned run on seven hits, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Taylor Rogers got four outs for his third save.