Mobile mammography unit unveiled

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Tuesday morning, a mobile mammography unit was unveiled, which will provide mammograms to women within a 60-mile radius of Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals.

Nearly 124,000 women within that radius are eligible to receive a screening, but Prevea Health officials said only about one in six did.

According to the American Cancer Society, for every 1,000 mammograms conducted, five cases of breast cancer are found. So, with screenings completed in under 20 minutes and results available in 24 to 48 hours, Prevea Health officials said bringing this service to rural areas will help them expand access and in turn, save more lives.

"The earlier you find breast cancers, especially if you find them when they're small, they have a 99 to 100 percent 5-year survival rate," said Dr. Ken Johnson, the Chief Medical Officer for Prevea Health Western Wisconsin. "If you don't find them until they've spread, that drops to 25%."

The unit will be mobilized for the first time on June 9, and most insurance providers cover annual mammograms.

For a full schedule of where the van will be and when, click or tap here.