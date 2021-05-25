Level 2 risk for scattered severe storms Tuesday

Another hot, muggy, summer day will lead to a better chance for severe storms Tuesday. A big cool down and more rainfall follow our strong storm chances the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and humid with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s, so it will feel sticky. Winds will be breezy again from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph outside of any thunderstorms.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible in the early morning hours. Sunshine will try to break through the clouds again today, which in turn will increase our instability and bring us a chance for stronger storms late Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will move through between 2 and 5 pm which will be the driving force for stronger storms. A broken line of strong storms will pass before sunset.

The main threats for severe storms will be strong straight line winds and large hail. We can't rule out the chance for a brief tornado either, but those chances are slim compared to the others.

Once this cold front passes, temperatures will tank a bit. Humidity will drop off quickly overnight and we'll be comfortable and clear for Wednesday. The rest of this system will arrive for Thursday which will give us high temps in the 50s and a decent bit of rain. We do rebound heading into Memorial Day weekend.