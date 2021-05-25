Lawyer: US got ex-Ukranian officials’ data in Giuliani probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers say U.S. prosecutors sought the electronic messages of two ex-Ukranian government officials and a Ukrainian businessman in a probe of Rudy Giuliani. The identities of the three individuals were in a submission Tuesday in Manhattan federal court filed by a lawyer representing a Giuliani associate in a case filed in 2019. The document also said prosecutors had obtained historical and prospective cell site information related to Giuliani. Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.