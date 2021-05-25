LA airport cargo handlers charged with stealing gold bars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two cargo handlers have been charged with stealing gold bars from an international shipment at Los Angeles International Airport. Marlon Moody and Brian Benson, both of Los Angeles, were arrested and charged Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say the men, who worked for a ground handling contractor, stole four bars in April of last year from a shipment of 2,000 bars that was heading from Australia to New York. Each bar was worth about $56,000. Prosecutors say Moody gave one bar to Benson, another to a relative and buried the other two in his backyard. It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.