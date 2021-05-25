Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal

VIENNA (AP) — World powers are set to open a fifth round of talks with Iran aimed at bringing the United States back into the landmark 2015 nuclear deal meant to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining an atomic bomb. The talks in Vienna come the day after the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, was able to strike a last-minute agreement with Tehran on a one-month extension to a deal on surveillance cameras at Iran’s nuclear sites. The issue wasn’t directly related to the ongoing talks resuming Tuesday on the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but had Iran not agreed it could have seriously complicated the discussions.