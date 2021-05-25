Hezbollah leader: Breach of Jerusalem means regional war

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says any violations of Jerusalem and the sites holy to Muslims and Christians would lead to a regional war. Speaking for the first time after the cease-fire following the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, Hassan Nasrallah said Tuesday Gaza’s militant groups have proved that no one can sit idle when Israel attacks the holy sites or tries to undermine the Palestinian’s right to the city. Nasrallah says that even from besieged Gaza and with limited capabilities and home-made rockets, Hamas and other groups responded to what he called Israeli violations and attacks outside of territory they control. He described it as a great victory.