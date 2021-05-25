Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers ask judge to toss new indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have urged a judge to toss out a rewritten indictment against her, saying prosecutors just want to blame her for the sex crimes of former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The papers, dated May 7, were filed publicly Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. They are among numerous approaches defense lawyers have taken to try to nullify charges alleging their client recruited teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for Epstein to sexually abuse. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and awaits a November trial from her jail cell, where she has remained since her arrest last July.