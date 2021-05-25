ECPD annual report: focusing on communication, transparency

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Community conversation is at the forefront of the Eau Claire Police Department's mind, as is detailed in the department's annual report that was released this week.



"We always want people to understand what we do and why we do it," said Officer Josh Miller.

Following community dialogue after the death of George Floyd, the department developed its four pillars of policing: training and education, policy and oversight, policing philosophy, and transparency.

ECPD Police Chief Matt Rokus said that transparency and ongoing conversation with the community are a major focus of the department going forward.

"There's a couple of significant themes that we can look back on with 2020," Rokus said. "Number one, the importance of our engagement efforts to listen to the community, talk about what we do as a police department and keep the community informed on how we provide police services."

Alongside the continuation of positive community relations, the annual report details crime statistics, comparing data over the past three years.

Crimes against people, including sexual offenses and assault, were slightly down from 2019, dropping from 1,071 to 1,063. Crimes against property, such as theft, were up; increasing to 2,703 in 2020 from 2,400 in 2019.

During the same period, though, drug and narcotic offenses significantly declined. However, weapon law violations increased.



Many of these trends are attributed to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officer Miller said with things beginning to open up in the Chippewa Valley, it brings more opportunities for understanding the problems in our area.

"We always want to be open to the ideas that our community has, the problems that our community sees, now with things hopefully opening up we can continue to do that and get better feedback and have even more communication with our community," Miller said.