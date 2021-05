EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A 66-year-old man died on Monday when the lawnmower he was riding tipped over on top of him.

It happened at the man's home on North 67th Avenue in the town of Seymour.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the man was found at 11:15 p.m. It is not clear when the incident happened. They said the mower tipped on him and he couldn't free himself.

Authorities are not releasing his name right now.