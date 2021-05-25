Eau Claire City Council remains virtual, approves summer events

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council met virtually Tuesday night to approve special events, and after approving resolution 27, they will continue meeting virtually until August 10.

That date could change, if the city council considers holding in-person meetings before August 10, by a later proposed resolution.

In addition, the council decided to approve multiple summer events beginning with this upcoming weekend's Memorial Day Parade and celebration at Owen Park:

Food Truck Friday's

Rock the Riverfront

Chippewa Valley Pride Festival

Sounds Like Summer Concert Series

Eau Claire Express Postgame Fireworks

Carson Goes Country Concert Event

U.S. National Kubb Championship Tournament

Praise in the Park

A resolution amending the Adopted General Fund Budget for the City of Eau Claire for Fiscal Year 2020 approved a $310,000 budget adjustment.