Durand golf dominates Dunn-St. Croix championship

DURAND (WQOW) - Charlie Brenner and Simon Bauer shared medalist honors and the Durand High School boys golf team swept the top four spots to win the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championship.

Brenner and Bauer each shot a 10-over par 82 at Rolling Greens Golf Course. Dawson Kurth, the conference's top individual for the season, finished one stroke back. Caden Berger finished fourth with a 86.

Top individuals from Tuesday's meet:

1. Charlie Brenner (Durand), 82

1. Simon Bauer (Durand), 82

3. Dawson Kurth (Durand), 83

4. Caden Berger (Durand), 86

5. Ian Radintz (Glenwood City), 91

6. Luke Blanchard (Colfax/Elk Mound), 94

6. Chandler Pichler (Mondovi), 94

8. Owen Swenby (Glenwood City), 95

9. Gabe Knops (Glenwood City), 97

10. Jackson Boigenzahn (Durand), 99

Team results:

Durand, 333

Glenwood City, 401

Colfax/Elk Mound, 418

Mondovi, 441

Spring Valley, N/A (not enough golfers)