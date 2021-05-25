Durand golf dominates Dunn-St. Croix championship

Durand golf dominates Dunn-St. Croix championshipNew
DURAND (WQOW) - Charlie Brenner and Simon Bauer shared medalist honors and the Durand High School boys golf team swept the top four spots to win the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championship.
Brenner and Bauer each shot a 10-over par 82 at Rolling Greens Golf Course. Dawson Kurth, the conference's top individual for the season, finished one stroke back. Caden Berger finished fourth with a 86.
Top individuals from Tuesday's meet:
1. Charlie Brenner (Durand), 82
1. Simon Bauer (Durand), 82
3. Dawson Kurth (Durand), 83
4. Caden Berger (Durand), 86
5. Ian Radintz (Glenwood City), 91
6. Luke Blanchard (Colfax/Elk Mound), 94
6. Chandler Pichler (Mondovi), 94
8. Owen Swenby (Glenwood City), 95
9. Gabe Knops (Glenwood City), 97
10. Jackson Boigenzahn (Durand), 99
Team results:
Durand, 333
Glenwood City, 401
Colfax/Elk Mound, 418
Mondovi, 441
Spring Valley, N/A (not enough golfers)