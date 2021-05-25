Delaware student wins $65K literary prize

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — A student from Delaware has won the nation’s largest undergraduate literary prize. Washington College announced Friday that Justin Nash, 22, of Smyrna won the Sophie Kerr Prize, which is worth $65,580 this year. The prize named for an Eastern Shore writer is awarded each year to the graduating senior demonstrating the best potential for future achievement in a literary endeavor. School officials say Nash was one of six finalists this year. The English major with three minors hopes to become an editor with a nonprofit publishing press one day. Nash grew up on a farm in Smyrna and focuses on subjects like rural life, death and desire.