Cool and less humid air returns after today’s damaging storms

Strong storms moved through Western Wisconsin earlier today, producing hail and straight line winds and a handful of warnings. Damage to trees has been reported near Neillsville, Buffalo City, and Arcadia. In addition, the Arcadia area has reported several semis tipped over and a mobile home flipped.

Storms continue to move east, and the storm threat has ended for Western Wisconsin.

These storms formed along what's called a dry line, which is like a cold front in terms of how it causes storms but it's really just a sharp drop in humidity. A cold front will follow later tonight, and once that's through we'll clear out and humidity will continue to drop fast. Tomorrow will be very mild though a bit on the cool side with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain chances return Thursday, but in the cooler air severe weather is not expected. That chilly air means highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday with rain mostly Thursday through early Friday morning. Temps will drop to the 30s Thursday and Friday nights, meaning patchy frost cannot be ruled out especially north and east of Eau Claire.

Highs start to recover during the weekend, but slight chances for showers and storms will be something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor activities planned for Sunday and Memorial Day. Temps start to warm back up early next week.