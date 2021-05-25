Skip to Content

Cool and less humid air returns after today’s damaging storms

Strong storms moved through Western Wisconsin earlier today, producing hail and straight line winds and a handful of warnings. Damage to trees has been reported near Neillsville, Buffalo City, and Arcadia. In addition, the Arcadia area has reported several semis tipped over and a mobile home flipped.

Storms continue to move east, and the storm threat has ended for Western Wisconsin.

These storms formed along what's called a dry line, which is like a cold front in terms of how it causes storms but it's really just a sharp drop in humidity. A cold front will follow later tonight, and once that's through we'll clear out and humidity will continue to drop fast. Tomorrow will be very mild though a bit on the cool side with highs in the mid 60s.

Cooler air with no humidity returns tomorrow with even colder air expected during and after Thursday/Friday rain chances.

Rain chances return Thursday, but in the cooler air severe weather is not expected. That chilly air means highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday with rain mostly Thursday through early Friday morning. Temps will drop to the 30s Thursday and Friday nights, meaning patchy frost cannot be ruled out especially north and east of Eau Claire.

Highs start to recover during the weekend, but slight chances for showers and storms will be something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor activities planned for Sunday and Memorial Day. Temps start to warm back up early next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

