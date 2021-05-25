Citizenship agency eyes improved service without plan to pay

Less than a year after being on the verge of furloughing about 70% of its employees to plug a funding shortfall, the U.S. agency that grants citizenship, green cards and temporary visas wants to improve service without a detailed plan to pay for it. A Homeland Security Department proposal to improve the process of becoming a citizen was sent to the White House for approval in April. It renews a commitment to fee waivers for those who can’t afford to pay. The changes mark a complete break from the Trump administration, when the agency focused on combatting fraud and adjusted to shrinking benefits for immigrants.