Cam Talbot doing his part to keep Wild in series vs. Vegas

Cam Talbot has helped the Minnesota Wild keep up with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Wild trail 3-2 in their best-of-seven first round playoff series. Talbot stopped 38 shots to fuel a 3-2 victory on the road in Game 5. He has two of the seven highest save totals in franchise history for playoff games. Talbot also stopped 42 shots in a 1-0 win in Game 1. The 33-year-old is in his first season with Minnesota on an $11 million, three-year contract. Game 6 is Wednesday. His annual average salary is not even in the top 25 of NHL goalies.