Boy, 10, catches a dream: lands large sturgeon at Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A 10-year-old boy is calling it a dream come true - reeling in a sturgeon at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.

Christian Severud was fishing with his grandparents on Monday night when he reeled in a 5-to-6-foot sturgeon. His mother Shannon said he worked on bringing it to shore for 45 minutes.

Shannon went on to say Christian's dad Craig had to come to the park and help, running into the water to grab the fish.

After they removed stray hooks, fishing line and a lamprey from the sturgeon, and took some pictures, they released it back into the river.