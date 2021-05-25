Baltimore visits Minnesota, looks to build on Means’ strong performance

Baltimore Orioles (17-30, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-29, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-4, 6.35 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (4-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -204, Orioles +174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup after a strong showing by John Means. Means threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Twins are 9-15 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 65 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Orioles are 11-12 on the road. Baltimore’s lineup has 47 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 10 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-3. Jorge Alcala earned his first victory and Trevor Larnach went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Tanner Scott took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 24 RBIs and is batting .290.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.71 ERA

Orioles: 1-9, .256 batting average, 8.16 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (abscess), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Jorge Polanco: (ankle).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).

