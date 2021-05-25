11 charged in Rusk Co. meth bust, 18 guns taken

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Eleven people from two states have been charged in a methamphetamine bust in Rusk County.

According to the Wisconsin Department, the 11 people are charged with conspiracy to distribute meth.

The 11 people include:

Steven A. Betro, age 61 of Rosholt, Wis. Jacob C. Channell, age 37 of Ladysmith, Wis. Barrington M. Daniel, age 53 of Red Wing, Minn. Cody D. Dewitt, age 30 of Ladysmith, Wis. Rita D. Hryniewiecki, age 44, of Ladysmith, Wis. Casey J. Kieleszewski, age 35 of Plover, Wis. Jeffrey H. Murphy, age 57, of Ladysmith, Wis. Brittany N. Prestwood, age 31 of Ladysmith, Wis. Maliki R. Sandley-Wangner, age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis. Nicholas G. Witt, age 27 of Ladysmith, Wis. Tyler J. Zimmerman, age 30 of Rudolph, Wis

Law enforcement took 18 guns, more than $17,000 cash, three pounds of meth and two pounds of THC.

Several law enforcement agencies helped in the case including the Wisconsin DOJ, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (Minn.), Ladysmith Police Department, Plover Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department (Minn.), Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Minn.), Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and the Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center.