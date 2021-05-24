Skip to Content

Woman crosses center line, dies in Pierce Co crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A woman was killed when she crossed the center line and hit another vehicle In Pierce County.

The crash happened Friday, May 21, at 11:41 a.m. on County Road F near County Road M in the township of Clifton. That is near River Falls.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Murphy, 40, was south on Highway F when she crossed the center line and hit a vehicle going north.

Murphy, from Afton, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says there were multiple reports that Murphy was driving erratically before the crash.

