When is the last time you checked to see if your appliances are being recalled?

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - If you need a reminder to check recalled items in your home, this is it. On Sunday night, the Wheaton Fire Department responded to a basement fire that happened as a result of a possible recalled dehumidifier.

According to the Wheaton Fire Facebook page, several types of dehumidifiers have been recalled

Dehumidifiers can catch fire by mechanical failures, therefore, they should be regularly serviced and inspected.

Chippewa fire officials say they are most likely to spark due to the appliance's electrical demand being higher than what the circuit is able to put out.

"Using an extension cord can become hot because of the electrical load put on it," said Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas. "Making sure you have it plugged into the proper outlet, that there is enough power available to run that appliance. Things like dehumidifiers run a small compressor in them, they do have a lot of electrical demand.

Douglas recommends registering your household products with the company they're from. It is an easy way to find out if your household item has been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, household appliances like water heaters, toasters and space heaters are often recalled.

You can find a full list of recalls here.