What to do if you see a fawn

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - It's fawn season, and if you've seen a fawn sitting in the grass, Wisconsin DNR officials ask you to think twice before approaching it.

White-tailed deer fawns can be born any time between April and July.

DNR officials say in the beginning, fawns are generally not strong enough to keep up with mom, so she leaves them alone to get food and will come back later between dusk and dawn.

Fawns also don't have much of a scent on them, but the mom has plenty, she she stays away for sometime to avoid leading predators to her young.

So if you see a fawn by itself, one conservation warden said it's best to just leave it alone.

"Nine times out of 10, I will always tell everyone stay away from it. Don't draw too much attention to it. Definitely don't go up and pick it up. Don't leave any scent around the area because again, they're left there so the predators aren't trailed to the fawn," said Jaime McDermid, a DNR conservation warden.

Conservation wardens say you should avoid touching a fawn because you don't want it to imprint on you, eventually following humans and relying on them.

If you think something is wrong with a baby deer, contact the DNR or a local wildlife rehabilitation center for advice before approaching.